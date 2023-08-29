A Terrific-Looking Tuesday

Today will be the better day of the week, as our temperatures remain comfortably cool in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be a bit noticeable early on, however the north/northwest breeze with gusts around 25-30 mph today will help bring in the less humid & more comfortable air.

We slowly start to warm back into the middle & upper 80s by the end of the week, and the start of September (9/1 is this Friday!), just in time for Labor Day Weekend. highs will be around 90° then Saturday-Labor Day, and into the following Tuesday as well.

Rain chances are unfortunately looking sparse as well, with only a few light showers possible early Saturday morning, and a few isolated storms possible on Labor Day itself. Look for worsening drought conditions because of this prolonged dry period by the release of Thursday’s new drought monitor.