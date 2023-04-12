A repeat performance

Record highs were blasted on Wednesday. They’ll likely be blown out again on Thursday. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The record in Rochester of 82° set in 2006 will likely fall.

Our dry and breezy conditions continue which is prime for wild fires spreading quickly. Elevated fire danger extends into Friday. Please hold off on any burning or activities that may lead to a fire spreading.

An abrupt shift is on the way Saturday. A cold front arrives early in the day and temperatures tumble back. Steady showers with a couple of easy rumbles slide through. Around 1/2″ of rain is expected. Sunday will continue with some showers but some snowflakes mix in during the colder periods. It is possible that we walk away with some light accumulations of snow early Sunday and again late if it lingers around.