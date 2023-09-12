A nice taste of fall ahead for Wednesday

In the wake of a little wave that brought a few of us a quick downpour early Tuesday afternoon, winds are out of the north and cooler air is moving in for tonight and Wednesday. Thanks to this fresh batch of Canadian air, temperatures will run a bit below average Wednesday, which is still comfortably mild. Quiet weather will linger the rest of the week until another front passes through the region Friday, delivering our next opportunity for rain to wrap up the week. There could be some decent downpours Friday, but shower and thunderstorm activity will move fairly quickly along that front and rain will be brief.

The weekend looks to be shaping up nicely as seasonably mild, bright weather will continue. There may be some isolated shower activity on Saturday, but by no means does it look like a washout of a weekend.