A Mostly Dry Week Ahead

We have yet another week where outside of small rain chances, most of us are looking to stay dry. We won’t have an abundance of any of the ingredients needed for thunderstorms, especially moisture to help fuel any thunderstorms that get close to our area. Any fronts or other mechanisms that allow for moisture to be lifted high in the atmosphere will stay out of our area until later this week. Finally, we won’t be getting the same instability as what we experienced towards the end of last week.

We still could see a couple isolated showers in northern Iowa Monday afternoon or Wednesday morning. Although, any rainfall we do get is going to be very light (if we even get it).