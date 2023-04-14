A Little of Everything This Weekend
A cold front will sweep through late Friday night, bringing tumbling temps with it, as well as rain showers throughout the day on Saturday. A rumble of thunder or two may accompany this rain chance Saturday. Our rain on Saturday will gradually switch over to a rain/snow mix throughout Sunday. Not much is expected for snowfall totals, as this late in the season, the timing will really work against any significant snow chances. We could see minor accumulations in the grassy areas, but again, significant snow & major impacts are not expected.