A Hot Start To… October

You read that right. It is October!! It does not feel like it though. Temperatures on Sunday have been peaking in the upper-80s and low-90s. Over the next couple days, we will “cool off.” However, it’s still going to feel MUCH more like Summer with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

The big drop off still arrives Wednesday. We could still see a few showers early Wednesday, but rain is more likely to take place up north of us like what we’ve seen the past couple days.

Temperatures are cooler the rest of the week. Outside of Wednesday where we barely get into the 70s, it’s all 60s and 50s the rest of the way.