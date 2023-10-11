A frosty start to a beautiful Wednesday
A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday from 1am-9am. Frost will be likely across the Weather First area from northeast Iowa to southeast Minnesota. After a chilly morning, temperatures will rebound nicely Wednesday afternoon, returning to about 60 degrees. There will be a touch more of a breeze and a few clouds late Wednesday, otherwise it’s going to be a beautifully bright, mild afternoon. Enjoy Wednesday’s weather while we have it! Some big changes are ahead from Thursday through Saturday morning as a slow-moving storm system brings rain, cool air, and a gusty wind.