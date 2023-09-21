Pet of the Week: Trevor and Opie

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Trevor and Opie! They are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Trevor comes to us from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. He is a 6-year-old lab and his heart is as big as his paws.

He is ready to trade shelter life for the warmth of a loving family. He is neutered.

Trevor’s adoption fee is $350. For more information on Trevor and if interested in adopting, CLICK HERE.

Opie comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society. He was rescued from the Austin City Pound after he was captured running free and his owners never came to claim him. He was probably born in July, 2016.

Pet(s) of the Week: Trevor (left) and Opie (right).

Opie may be shy aft first but once he warms up to you he absolutely loves to be pet and get his scratches.

He would be a perfect fit in a quiet home with a family or owner that has patience and is willing to spend some quality time with him. Opie would be the perfect indoor cat to make your home a more cozy and loving environment. He is house-trained and is current on shots and has been neutered. He is good in a home with other cats, older kids only, and with adults.

His adoption fee is $50. For more information on Opie and if interested in adopting, CLICK HERE.