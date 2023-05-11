Pet of the Week: Louise & Branson

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Louise and Branson!

Louise is a sweet girl and loves to meet new people. She is a Siberian Husky/mix and is a little over one year old. She was found out on her own and was taken in by animal control. She is looking for a caring and loving home. She is an active gal and is looking for a family who can keep up with her energy.

She was transferred to the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and is now up to date on all her vaccinations and is spayed.

Her adoption fee is $350 + $30 microchip fee. You can find more information on Louise, HERE.

Branson comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society. He’s about a year old, is friendly and does great with other cats. Branson loves attention and likes to play string games! He’s ready for an indoor only home.

Pet(s) of the Week: Louise (left) and Branson (right)

Branson is neutered and current on all vet work. His adoption fee is $50. More information can be found, HERE.