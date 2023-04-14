Pet of the Week: Junior & Mr. Jingles

(ABC 6 News) – Meet the ABC 6 News Pet(s) of the Week: Junior and Mr. Jingles.

Junior, comes to us from Paws and Claws Humane Society is Rochester. He’s just under 2-years-old and weighs approximately 45 pounds. He’s listed as a Terrier, American Pit Bull/mix. He is neutered.

Junior came from a rescue in Texas in late March when he needed a place to go. Junior is a fun guy who seems to do well with other dogs and loves all people and snacks! He would fit into just about any family! He loves going for walks, so he hopes his new family will take him on adventures.

It’s recommended Junior goes into a home with no cats.

His adoption fee is $350 plus a $30 microchip fee. If you are looking for a medium sized, very sweet and kind hearted boy, apply HERE.

Pet(s) of the Week: Junior (left) and Mr. Jingles (right)

Mr. Jingles, comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society in Austin. He’s about 15-years-old and is a rescue from the Austin City Pound.

He is a playful boy who would be a great addition to a cat-loving family. He prefers people to other pets. Mr. Jingles would do best in a home with older children as he can be a rough player and “nippy”.

He is neutered, microchipped and is current on his shots. He is also housetrained.

His adoption fee is $50.

For more information on Mr. Jingles or if interested in adopting, CLICK HERE.