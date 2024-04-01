6 On Your Side, Consumer Confidence, best ways to stay hydrated

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Staying hydrated is important for good health, and drinking water is a big part of that!

It helps regulate body temperature, keeps joints flexible and moves nutrients around the body.

But how much water do you really need to make all this happen?

Water is essential to good health and with the popularity of big stainless-steel cups, many people are finding it much easier to drink a lot of it.

There’s not a one-size-fits all answer to how much water you need to drink to stay hydrated. It depends on a variety of factors- such as body size, physical activity, even sex.

Most men need about 15.5 cups of fluids a day and about 11.33 cups for women.

If you can’t stomach drinking that much water from a big tumbler all day long, there are lots of other ways to stay hydrated.

“Nearly everything we eat has some water in it. Soups, smoothies, and coffee and tea supply fluids. And fruits and vegetables count towards your fluid requirements,” says Consumer Reports’ Amy Keating.

For example, one small wedge of watermelon offers seven ounces of water, almost a full glass.

Other hydrating fruits and veggies include cantaloupe, peach, and cucumber.

What about Sports and other drinks that claim to be ultra-hydrating? If you’re exercising for longer than an hour, you might benefit from the electrolytes they contain. Otherwise, you probably don’t need them.

While most water in the U.S. is safe to drink, it could contain compounds and chemicals that can make it taste metallic, salty, or even smell a little funny.

Consumer Reports’ top tested water filter pitcher is the Brita Stream Rapids OB55. Just know, it’s certified to remove chlorine but not lead or PFAS