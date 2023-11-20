Water patrol searches conducted in area that missing man’s truck was found

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement is conducting water patrol searches in the area of the Mississippi near Red Wing, where missing Goodhue County man Brad Nagel’s truck was located Sunday.

RELATED: UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County man’s truck located; Brad Nagel still not found – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to Goodhue County sheriff Marty Kelly, there are no current organized, public searches for the 57-year-old, who was last contacted Wednesday, Nov. 15.