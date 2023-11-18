Authorities ask for public’s help in finding missing Goodhue County man

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities in Goodhue County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who has not been heard from since Wednesday, according to a social media post.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Brad Nagel was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 15 around 11:45 p.m. Officials say Nagel is believed to have been in the Diamond Bluff / Hager City area, but are asking for people to search all surrounding areas.

Nagel was last seen driving a 2005 black, Chevy Colorado with a Minnesota license plate of #DLB549.

According to GCSO Sheriff Marty Kelly, more than 150 people gathered Saturday morning to search for Nagel.

For volunteers out searching for Nagel, law enforcement officials say the priority in this investigation is locating the black pick-up truck. If you do locate Nagel’s vehicle, you are asked to not approach, stay in your car, and contact the GCSO.

GCSO Emergency Management Director Earl Merchlewitz says the sheriff’s department does not want people going out into the woods to search given the fact it is deer hunting season.

The public is asked to drive roadways on both the Minn. and Wisc. border.

All search updates will be posted to the GCSO Facebook page here.

Sheriff Kelly says Nagel is a classmate of his and on Saturday there are water patrols searching the water as well as two to three airplanes up looking for Nagel.

According to Sheriff Kelly, the GCSO is actively involved in Nagel’s disappearance and is still investigating. There are no more specific details being released at this time.

Sheriff Kelly wrote on Facebook that, “We will continue working to locate Brad and appreciate the unity within our community during this challenging time. Stay connected for further updates.”

If anyone has any information on Nagel’s disappearance, you are asked to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center at 651-385-3155.