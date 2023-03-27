Rochester man arrested, charged with second alleged DWI with children in the back seat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who failed to appear in Olmsted County Court on charges of driving while intoxicated with two children in his back seat was arrested last week on another charge of driving while intoxicated with two children in his back seat.

Corwinn Thurman, 32, was arrested in November of 2022 after an alleged DWI crash into another car on Memorial Parkway in Rochester which resulted in DWI and criminal vehicular operation charges.

According to court records, a warrant was issued for Thurman’s arrest March 7, 2023, after a claim that he had failed to abide by his pretrial release conditions.

Thurman was re-arrested Wednesday, March 22, after Rochester police responded to Parkside Trailer Court for a DWI call at about 11:20 p.m.

According to court documents, Thurman was located near Marion Road and 16th Street SE, just after exiting a blue Ford sedan.

Rochester police claim that an officer recognized Thurman and shouted “Corwinn hey, stop, Corwinn you have a warrant, you are under arrest” as he took Thurman into custody.

Rochester police claim the arresting officer smelled alcohol on Thurman and Thurman allegedly admitted that he had taken a shot at his “auntie’s.”

Two children, ages 1 and 3, were in the car, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Thurman failed field sobriety tests but refused to cooperate with a breath test.

He faces two new charges of 2nd-degree driving while intoxicated.

Thurman is scheduled to appear in court March 30 for a pretrial hearing on his 2022 DWI and CVO charges.

He is scheduled to appear on the 2023 DWI charges Wednesday, April 5.