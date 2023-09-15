Meatpacking workers reject “final” Hormel offer

(ABC 6 News) – Meatpacking workers at the Hormel Foods plant in Austin, voted to reject a final offer from the company it was announced on Friday.

Voting took place this week at the plant and UFCW union hall in Austin.

The UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee released the following statement after the vote:

“This week our coworkers voted overwhelmingly to reject Hormel’s final offer to us. It’s simply not good enough. We stand united and are willing to fight for more for our families and our community. Hormel’s record profits are just wages not shared fairly with the rest of us. The reality is that we keep Hormel running. We demand that Hormel does better and comes to the table for a fair agreement quickly.” UFCW Local 663

Hormel Foods provided a statement to ABC 6 News which reads below:

“We are disappointed in the vote, especially given the significant contract package offered, however we remain optimistic that we will reach agreement. The parties have agreed to a contract extension until October 8 as we continue negotiations. Hormel Foods has had strong working relationships with the UFCW for decades, including Austin, and remain confident that these positive relationships will continue as we finalize these new agreements.” Hormel Foods

The vote comes on the heels of current contract negotiations between United Food & Commercial Workers Locals throughout the country and Hormel.

On Labor Day, hundreds of Hormel workers and their families marched throughout Austin.

The Austin plant employs over 1700 UFCW Local 663 members.

According to UFCW Local 663, Hormel’s gross profits reached $2.052 billion over the past twelve months.