Mayo Clinic nurses speak out following Mayo Clinic’s potential withdraw of funds

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, nurses working for Mayo Clinic Health System spoke out on conditions for nurses and workers at the corporate health chain to highlight the need for statewide legislation to protect patient care by retaining and staffing enough skilled nurses.

Nurses shared stories of their experiences working for the healthcare giant, including frequent under-staffing which puts patient care at risk. Nurses also noted the ‘anti-worker tactics of Mayo’, where executives use strong-arm tactics in negotiations and host the virulently anti-labor National Right to Work Foundation in their efforts to remove collective bargaining rights from Mayo nurses. At the same time, Mayo CEO Gianrico Farrugia took a 27 percent raise last year to now make $3.5 million in annual compensation.

Minnesota Nurses Association officials also said in addition to their anti-worker actions and under-staffing which put patient care at risk by driving nurses away from the bedside, Mayo executives deny patients transparency when it comes to their healthcare. Recent investigations by the Rochester Post-Bulletin found Mayo was not informing patients that they qualified for charity care, instead suing them for medical bills, and recently began charging hidden “facility fees” that in some cases doubled patients’ bills.

Lawmakers confirmed with ABC 6 News on Friday that they received an email from Mayo Clinic officials saying that if the specific language in the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” was not changed, Mayo would stop investing more than one billion dollars in projects in the state.

Mayo Clinic has also expressed concerns over a proposed Healthcare Affordability Board.

Nurses speak out following Mayo Clinic’s potential withdraw of funds

“I just feel like Mayo is, is holding our patients and the people of Minnesota hostage, holding the nurses hostage,” said MNA President Mary Turner. “And to have it now come to this point, that Mayo can just use their corporate power, and money and influence.”

Turner says she still feels assured lawmakers will do what they can to pass this legislation before the session is over.

This comes as nurses with Mayo Clinic Health Systems go through contract negotiations and call for better wages.

Mayo Clinic released the following statement on Monday:

Chair of Midwest Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic Dr. Amy Williams shared the following statement: