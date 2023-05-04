Nurses walk in support of fair wages

(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of Mayo Clinic Health System nurses held a walk Wednesday in support of local nurses fighting for what they call fair wages.



They were seen walking up and down Main Street and say this walk is not a picket or any sort of formal action by the Minnesota Nurses Association.



They say contract negotiations have been hard and they are just standing in solidarity and to bring attention to fair wages.

“Our working conditions are essentially your healing conditions so. It’s great to show that we’re being supported by our fellow nurses as we negotiate,”

Mayo Clinic Health System released the following statement:



“We will continue to bargain in good faith and are optimistic that we will reach a contract agreement acceptable to all parties. Our focus remains on ensuring our patients receive safe, high-quality health care and on the well-being of all of our staff.”