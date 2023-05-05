Mayo threatens to withdraw funding over proposed legislation

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, accusations surfaced against Mayo Clinic The Minnesota Nurses Association has accused Mayo Clinic of black mailing the Minnesota Legislature following an email sent out Wednesday from Mayo to DFL legislatures to kill the ‘Keeping Nurses at the Bedside act’.

lawmakers confirmed that they received an email from Mayo Clinic officials saying that if certain language in the bill isn’t changed, Mayo would stop investing more than a billion dollars in projects in Minnesota, and move them elsewhere.

And that’s just part of it.



Mayo also has concerns about a second bill – called the “Healthcare Affordability Board.”



In their email to lawmakers, Mayo said that saw that bill as a threat to the already-established healthcare system Minnesota has, and that it would only make things worse.

ABC 6 News spoke with Mary Turner, President of the Minnesota Nurses Association about the news and she described feeling “every emotion under the sun” over the last 24 hours with this news.

“Disappointment, disbelief, angry. I just feel like mayo is, is holding our patients and the people of Minnesota hostage, holding the nurses hostage. We’ve worked for 15 years for this kind of staffing and now this year we’ve had overwhelming support from both the senate and the house. And to have it now come to this point, that mayo can just use their corporate power, and money and influence to pull the rug out from under our feet is just wrong. The people of Minnesota deserve better our patients deserve better and the nursing profession i am so proud of deserves better. Because all we’re trying to do with this legislation is to help the people of Minnesota.” Mary Turner, President of the Minnesota Nurses Association

Turner says she has continued to be in contact with legislatures following this news from Mayo and still feels assured they will do what they can to pass this legislation before the session is over.

Mayo Clinic released the following statement in response to their movement on the legislation:

“At the heart of this is legislation we believe will negatively impact access to care and our ability to transform health care to support our staff and meet the evolving needs of our patients. Like any responsible organization, we must evaluate the legislative and regulatory environment in the places we operate. Mayo has been working to address these concerns for months and is committed to transparently sharing the impacts of these policy decisions. We will continue working with leaders on a bill that is in the best interests of patients, the State and Mayo Clinic.” Amy Williams, M.D., Chair of Midwest Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic

Mayo did not provide a timeline to ABC 6 News on when they would want the Minnesota legislature to end this bill to keep their funding in state.