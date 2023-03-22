Police investigate series of vehicle break-ins

(ABC 6 News) – Two vehicles were broken into at a dog park along West River Road in Rochester on Friday and three others were broken into at RCTC on Saturday.



At the dog park, one victim said her car window was broken, and her purse was stolen. The other vehicle was not locked, and that person reported their wallet was stolen.

Steve comes to the park often and was surprised to see the broken glass in the parking lot.



“I try to be somewhat observant and watch, but you just never know. I still plan on coming here every day. Been doing it for almost five years,” said Steve.



Saturday, RPD responded to a call at RCTC where three vehicle windows had been smashed. Among the property that was stolen were three purses, multiple credit cards, gift cards, and cash. News about these thefts is making some RCTC students think twice before leaving their cars.



“I always lock my car, so I’m not too worried about it, but I guess it could happen to anyone. So, maybe,” said Ella Hardtke.



“Well, I’m going to be honest I don’t really lock my car all the time ’cause I’m kinda lazy, but I don’t know. If it’s happening around here more, I’ll make sure to lock my car more,” said Greta Braun.