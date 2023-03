(ABC 6 News) -Rochester police are investigating three vehicle break-ins near Rochester Community Technical College.

According to RPD early reports show that Saturday around 5:30 p.m. someone reported the window on their vehicle and the windows on two others were smashed while parked at RCTC.

Police have not released any information on who may have done this or if the vehicles are connected.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.