Former VP Pence returning to Iowa Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a return to Iowa this week after a trip to the state earlier this month.

Pence is scheduled to make three stops in the state on Wednesday.

Pence will make his first stop in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines, where he will give remarks at a breakfast hosted by the Westside Conservative Club.

Pence will then travel to eastern Iowa where he is expected to stop in Cedar Rapids to take part in a fireside chat during a luncheon with a book signing.

Pence will then wrap up his visit in Coralville where he will deliver remarks at the Johnson County Republicans Reagan Dinner.

Pence was in Des Moines on March 18 where he participated in an event hosted by The Bastion Institute. Pence spoke on foreign policy along side a panel of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Meanwhile, Pence was in Iowa last month where he spoke against a Cedar Rapids schools’ transgender policy.

Many expect Pence to announce a 2024 presidential run at some point. However, he has not formally made that announcement yet.