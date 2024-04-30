Everything you need to know for Tuesday, April 30

ABC 6 NEWS — A complete list of everything you need to know as you head out the door on Tuesday, April 30.

HIGHWAY 52 CRASH NAMES RELEASED

The names of the drivers involved in the fatal crash on Highway 52 yesterday morning have been released, the name and condition of one of the passengers is set to come later today.

YAMMY BEAR CONDITION REVEALED

Following an assault last week, Truth 2 Da Youth, a program founded by Charles Jackson, is releasing an update on their founder’s condition. Jackson, better known as Yammy Bear, is in stable condition following the attack.

ROCHESTER LOCAL GOVERNMENT CONNECT

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Local Government Connect Event aimed at connecting community members with local leaders.

RAIN, STORMS TO COME THROUGH END OF WEEK

Thunderstorms, rain chances, possible today, as well as Wednesday night through Thursday.