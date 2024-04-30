Adam Fravel returns to court Tuesday

On Tuesday April 30, the man accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury is back in Winona County Court for a third omnibus hearing.

Adam Fravel is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Kingsbury, the mother of his two children.

In March, two omnibus hearings were held regarding the grand jury trial transcript, and a motion to dismiss the charge of first degree murder.

Tuesday’s omnibus hearing focuses on the location of Fravel’s trial. The defense arguing there is a need to move the case out of Winona County due to worry about the ability of seating and impartial jury to due media coverage of the case.

