Active weather week with multiple chances for rain

The rest of the week is shaping up to be an active one with multiple chances for rain.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, however clouds will build through the day with showers and thunderstorms likely in the 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM timeframe. Some thunderstorms may be strong with large hail and strong wind gusts as the main threat. However, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out especially near and south of the I-35 corridor.

Wednesday will be a dry day with another round of showers and possible thunderstorms arriving Wednesday night through Thursday leading to the potential for some heavy rainfall.

The week will end quiet before another rain chance arrives on Saturday from a passing system.

Overall, the week will be close to if not above average for temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be near or in the low-to-mid 70s. High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 60s with night lows in the 40s.