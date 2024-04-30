Rochester Chamber hosts Local Government Connect event

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to connect community members with local leaders at their 2024 Local Government Connect event.

The event will take place from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester, and according to a release by the chamber, is, “an excellent opportunity for the community to engage with Rochester leadership, gaining valuable insights into the initiatives that affect our local business community.”

Local leaders involved in the event will be from Olmsted County, RPS and the City of Rochester.