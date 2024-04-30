Charles Jackson now in stable condition following assault

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

ABC 6 NEWS — Truth 2 Da Youth is sharing on Facebook that Charles Jackson, their founder known as “Yammy Bear”, is now in stable condition following an assault last week.

On April 25, officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to a Rochester halfway house and found a man, later identified as Jackson, bleeding from the head.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told officers that the Jackson had been struck in the head by a metal tire pump.

While no word on Jackson’s condition came out through last week, on April 28, the program Jackson founded, Truth 2 Da Youth, shared an update on their Facebook page.

“Charles is stable and we want to thank you for respecting the families [sic] need for peace and privacy while they devote our time to focusing on his recovery,” the program wrote.

They also mentioned that, due to the overstimulation involved with his recovery, Jackson was not seeing visitors at this time.

The man who allegedly assaulted Jackson, Malik Amin Johnson, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as 5th-degree assault–inflict bodily harm.