Sidewalks, streets in area of Kirk Apartments to reopen

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced on Monday that streets and sidewalks in the area of the Kirk Apartments, which were destroyed by a fire in April, will reopen this week.

The City said the initial demolition of the Kirk Apartment building has been completed. The next phase has started with clean up, leveling and seeding of the location by the contractor.

On Monday, May 22, the sidewalks on the east side of North Federal Avenue between North 2nd and 3rd Streets and the south side of 2nd Street NW are open for pedestrian traffic to accommodate businesses in this block. The front entrances of the businesses on this block are open to patrons.

On Friday, May 26, North Federal Avenue between North 2nd and 3rd Streets and North 2nd Street between Commercial Avenue and Washington Avenue will reopen to through vehicle traffic. Fencing will be in place around the lot as crews work to remove the remaining debris. The City urges citizens to not cross barriers or fencing as they are in place for safety.

Fire fighters were called to the building shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 where the fire was contained to a lower unit apartment. Fire crews initially thought they had most of it out, but then the fire got in between two floors and began traveling throughout the building and into other units.

The Kirk Apartments were considered a total loss and contained 44 apartments.

The United Way of North Central Iowa and other community agencies setup a crisis fund to provide assistance to the tenants who were displaced as a result of the fire.

