Large fire at Historic Kirk Apartments in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — Fire officials are working to contain a large fire at the Historic Kirk Apartments in Mason City.

The building is located at 206 North Federal Avenue which is part of Mason City’s historic district in downtown. Barricades are placed on North Federal Avenue to keep people safely at a distance. We’re told the fire started around 2 p.m. Monday and re-ignited in the evening.

It was built in 1903 and was the city’s first luxury apartment building. It’s on the list of National Register of Historic Places.

