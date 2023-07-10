Second Chatfield man air-lifted after tree falling in three days

(ABC 6 News) – A second Chatfield man was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital after a tree fell on him Saturday.

In a case similar to the one reported Friday, July 7, a 58-year-old Chatfield man was removing trees in the 9,000 block of 80th Avenue SE, Orion Township, when a tree fell on him as he exited machinery around 10:15 a.m., according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The man was pinned in a wooded area, and first responders used multiple pieces of equipment to extract him before airlifting him to Saint Marys Hospital with potential critical injuries.

According to the OCSO, the man was conscious and responding, but in severe pain.

ABC 6 News previously reported on a 60-year-old Chatfield man who was airlifted after a tree fell on him in Dover last week.