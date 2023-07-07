Chatfield man airlifted to St. Mary’s with critical tree removal injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield man was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital with critical injuries Thursday night.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of 7th street southwest, Dover, for a call of a tree falling on a man around 8:50 p.m. June 6.

The 60-year-old Chatfield man had been hired by the city of Dover to do tree removal.

According to the OCSO, a neighbor checked on the man after noticing his chainsaw had been silent for a while, and found him in a face-down in a ditch — conscious and breathing, but with critical injuries after one of the trees he was cutting down fell on top of him.

The man was flown via Mayo One and stabilized, but remains in critical condition, according to the OCSO.