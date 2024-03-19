Rochester City Council to vote on long-discussed camping ban

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council has a packed agenda for their meeting on Monday night and, while there are many things to consider, two major items are of note.

The first being their longstanding vote on the camping ban in public places and the other will add four new employment positions within the city of Rochester to meet the growing demands resulting from Mayo Clinic’s Bold, Forward, Unbound Initiative.

The camping ban has been a hot button issue for nine months and if passed, it will allow police to help people experiencing homelessness by getting them the services they need. But the city has not taken much time to discuss food insecurity.

“Channel One has served 889 households that didn’t list address of the 23,301 households we served during the last quarter,” said Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One. “Hunger is a symptom of other problems, in general people are going to pay their rent or their mortgage first and come to us because they don’t have money left for food.”

Merritt says not all people who have come to Channel One report whether they are homeless or not. She says there is a possibility the number could be larger.

But the vote by the city council on the camping ban will not impact Channel One as much as the council’s joint meeting with the Olmsted County Board of Commissioner’s on Wednesday, March 20.

Meanwhile, rapid growth in population and property development has lead city officials to seek four new staff positions which include an assistant city administrator, director of construction, communications specialist and a GIS technician.

“What we anticipate is that there will be sufficient permit revenue coming from the additional development that will cover the cost of those additional positions,” said Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. “We’re not anticipating asking for any property tax levy to support those positions.”

Developers are already purchasing land and the city wants to be prepared for the influx as more people move in.

“If we don’t have the staff in place to support private development going through the natural review process, then it won’t be successful,” Steinhauser said.

The joint meeting between the city council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioner’s will be taking place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayo Civic Center and is open to the public.