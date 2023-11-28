Mayo Clinic announces $5 billion expansion project

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has announced an expansive addition to their Rochester facilities, as part of their “Bold. Forward. Unbound” initiative.

“In this time there is no more important place on the planet and no more important work being done for humanity then is being done in this spot in Rochester, Minnesota,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was one of the event’s featured speakers.

Construction of new buildings at the facility will include approximately 2.4 million square feet of space, as part of an effort to improve patient care. These planned structural and architectural components are designed to allow for future expansion at the facility. The total investment of the project is $5 billion over six years.

Mayo Doctor Amy Williams says that the Clinic’s investment in the Bold, Forward, Unbound initiative with AI and Robotics is “Not meant to replace our staff, but support our staff so they can focus more on what’s most important. The patients.” — Theodore Tollefson (@TheodoreTollef1) November 28, 2023

“Mayo Clinic is projecting and planning for the next era of care by designing intentionally flexible facilities built to adapt and change to meet the needs of the next 100 years,” says Bridget Avikainen, associate administrator for Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic is planning to move forward through a first-of-its-kind feature in a healthcare facility, due to what they are calling a “flexible grid.” In Mayo Clinic’s new clinical buildings there will be specific spaces or even entire floors capable of shifting from a patient room to operating room or even to a diagnostic imaging suite as a patient’s needs change.

A large portion of the new construction will be for two new clinical buildings located at the center of the Rochester campus.

Both buildings are planned to stand nine floors high–221 feet tall. These buildings will be designed to accommodate up to 420 feet of expansion.

An additional five floors of the new facilities located at the Damon and Ozmun sites will connect directly to the Gonda Building.

This includes a two-story skybridge, connecting the new buildings at the Gonda Building’s 10th floor.

Additionally, a new logistics center is planned for the former Lourdes High School site. The center is being designed to accommodate more long-term growth adding more clinical space for patient care.

Currently there are plans to connect the clinical center via tunnel to the new logistics buildings. The logistics center will feature innovative technologies like robotics, automation, predictive analytics, speakers claimed.

“With today’s announcement, Mayo Clinic is deepening its roots and expanding its branches throughout our community,” said Rochester mayor Kim Norton. “I also can’t help but get excited about what this means for Rochester beyond healthcare. Looking at the size and scale of this transformation to come. The economic benefit this project is going to bring to our community is ‘unbound.'”

To help ease the burden Mayo Clinic staff faces, there are 1,000 incremental parking spots that will be added to the Rochester downtown area. This, combined with the City of Rochester’s planned Rapid Transit system, set to launch in 2026, will allow for easier access for the clinic’s approximately 41,000 employees, according to speakers Tuesday.

Work is underway with the City of Rochester across the Rochester campus, with more significant construction will begin in early 2024. A multiyear construction timeline has the goal of opening some facilities as early as 2028, with the project expected to be completed by 2030.