Owatonna murder suspect arrested Sunday morning

(ABC 6 News) — Police arrested 38-year-old Jason Horner early Sunday morning in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor.

The arrest happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. The Owatonna Police Department, along with the South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, the Waseca Police Department, and the River Valley SWAT team executed a search warrant at 300 15th Ave in Waseca, where they arrested Horner.

Horner is now facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Horner has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for drugs, domestic assault, burglary, and violating a restraining order.

Schnoor was found on May 30 under the I-35 bridge overpass in Owatonna. Her death was ruled a homicide. Police said Schnoor died of a single gunshot wound in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.