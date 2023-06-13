One arrested after Rochester weapon assault call

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at several people Monday.

Rochester police responded to the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE at about 11:30 Monday morning, after a woman called to say a man was threatening people in her home with a gun.

Police spoke to a “handful” of alleged victims at the scene and arrested 19-year-old Jahmaul Earthman of Rochester.

Police allegedly recovered a handgun on Earthman’s person.

He faces referred charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Earthman was previously arrested and charged with assault after an Edgewood Apartments fight in July of 2022.

