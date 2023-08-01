Minnesota State Fair officials announce dozens of new, returning beverages

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Fair organizers have announced more than five dozen new beverages will be at this year’s event, and many others that were served at the fair in previous years will be returning in 2023.

Tuesday morning, event officials said there will be 65 new beverages created across the state either premiering or will only be found at the Minnesota State Fair. An additional 39 drinks are returning.

The announcement came three weeks after officials announced the new foods at the 2023 fair.

Among the beverages announced Tuesday are four non-alcoholic options — one is a new item, dubbed the Nah Blonde by Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis. The other three are returning from prior years, and all can be found at Summer Lakes Beverage. Those include Lake Storm Lemonade, Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea and Wedge-Hammer.

A few of the new beverages include the white sangria slushy, a Strawberry Fool Cream Ale, the Razzmanian Devil, LuLucifer’s Lager, the Hurricane Sour Smoothie, the Duck Duck Blue Duck, a Dreamsicle Slushy, and a golden ale named Butter Together.

Some of the returning beverages include the Candy Apple Hard Citer, Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer, the Naughty Shirley, Mini Donut Beer, S’Mores Beer and Hank’s Hard Lemonade Slushie.

A list and description of all the drinks announced Tuesday can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Just last week, the Minnesota State Fair announced new attractions and exhibits for 2023.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 4.