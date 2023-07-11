New food announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair revealed a list of new food to try at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The State Fair has added 34 official new foods and seven new food vendors to the menu including the nationally award-winning Afro Deli.
In total, 500 foods will be available at nearly 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds this year.
Below is a list of new food items featured at the fair this year.
- Al Taco Baba at Baba’s
- Ba-Sants in two varieties: Everything Cream Cheese and Sweet Corn at French Meadow Bakery and Cafe
- Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog at Nordic Waffles
- Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping at Holy Land
- Bee Sting Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream
- Birthday Cake Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds
- Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel at Green Mill
- Cheesecake Curds at LuLu’s Public House
- Chicken Momo with Tomato Chutney at MomoDosa
- Cloud Coolers in three flavors at Spinning Wylde
- Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri’s
- Crunchy Balboa at The Herbivorous Butcher
- Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos
- Donut Delights at Coasters
- Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli at Oodles of Noodles
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in two varieties at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop
- Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit at Lulu’s Public House
- Galabao at Union Hmong Kitchen
- Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall
- Hot Honey Cheese Sticks at The Blue Barn
- Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater
- Italian Duo Dunkers at Sara’s Tipsy Pies
- Jam’nades in two varieties at Jammy Sammies
- “Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade at Nordic Waffles
- Lemonade Sorbet at Quench’d
- Loaded Lobster Fries at Cafe Caribe
- Maui – Sota Sticky Rice at RC’s BBQ
- Miami Mango Pickles at Soul Bowl
- MinneCookieDough Pie at Minneapple Pie
- Paletas in two flavors at Hamline Church Dining Hall
- Pickle Fries at Mike’s Hamburgers
- Smoked Beef Arepa at the Arepa Bar
- Sota-cuterie Board at Sabino’s Pizza Pies
- Walleye Fritter Pops at Giggles’ Campfire Grill
Other new vendors include Bandstand Concessions, Churros and Aguas Fresca, MomoDosa, Peachey’s Baking Company, Tasti Whip and Wow Fudge.
The State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
For a complete list of new foods for the 2023 State Fair, CLICK HERE.