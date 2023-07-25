Minnesota State Fair announces new attractions and exhibits for 2023

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair announced on Tuesday several new attractions, exhibits, vendors and programs for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The following is a list of State Fair experiences being celebrated or debuting this year.

Sweet & Selfie Experience: This fun, sugar-filled exhibit for all ages takes the fair guest on a journey through a fantastical world, where larger-than-life sweets (giant donuts, cookies, a candy mountain and more) create Instagram-worthy moments, and intriguing displays provide candy knowledge.

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway: This is offered to better accommodate those with sensory sensitivities by reducing light brightness and sound volume on a fair day – Monday, Aug. 28.

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick: This clever nine-hole course is made up entirely of famous State Fair landmarks – the Space Tower, Haunted House, DNR Park, Giant Slide, Ferris wheel and more.

Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park: A festival of the diversity represented under the colorful panorama of Latin American cultures in Minnesota. Musicians, dancers and local artists, as well as organizations and community leaders, will be featured throughout the day.

Universally Designed Changing Restroom with Hoist by Momentum Refresh: This is the nation’s first fully accessible, universally designed, mobile restroom equipped with a full-size adjustable changing table, a ceiling hoist and other amenities.

50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest: More than 17,000 singers, dancers, jugglers, acrobats, instrumentalists and others have auditioned over the past five decades for this popular showcase of Minnesota’s most talented.

Naturalization Ceremonies & Oaths of Allegiance: More than 50 citizenship candidates from more than a dozen countries will take the Oath of Allegiance – the final step in the naturalization process – and officially become citizens of the United States.

Future Projections’ Canopy/Calliope: It is designed to delight and enchant the senses through “light painting” and photo collages that light up the ground below and the leafy canopy above.

Oink Booth – A New Look: The iconic Oink Booth has a new look and is designed to reflect a real modern-day pig barn. Thanks to a partnership with Minnesota Pork, the newly constructed Oink Booth has expanded with more educational games and interactive activities about pigs in Minnesota.

Theater Day at Dan Patch Park: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR: Everyone’s favorite zoo crew sets out on a wild adventure in this upbeat musical based on the DreamWorks hit movie “Madagascar.”

Two New Kidway Rides:

Beach Shack: This adventurous ride spins, dips and tilts in a bright beach shack.

Pump & Jump: Little tykes get a big adrenaline rush as they climb and drop and climb and drop.

Gate 9 on Como Avenue – Redeveloped: Fair guests who enter the Fair on the south side will experience a new welcoming Gate 9 area – wider, more accessible entrance and exit gates; expanded bike lot; added sidewalks; spacious wheelchair, scooter and stroller rental area; iconic OnlyInMN photo op; and benches and art sculptures.

Mighty Midway & Kidway Fun Card: Mighty Midway & Kidway ride & game tickets will be loaded onto a Fun Card rather than given as paper tickets. Every time you ride a ride or play a game, you’ll scan your card and the appropriate number of tickets will be deducted from the card. If you’d like to add tickets to the card, stop by a ticket booth or self-serve kiosk.

Little Farm Hands Celebrates 20 Years: Now in its 20th year, Little Farm Hands welcomes more than 150,000 guests each year. This popular exhibit is where little fair fans become farmhands and experience the agricultural process through activities especially for ages 3-10.

There will also be new competition themes, new livestock and agriculture competitions and several new food vendors for this year’s Fair.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

For a complete list of new attractions for the 2023 State Fair, CLICK HERE.