Mankato standoff ends peacefully; missing man, son reported safe

(ABC 6 News) – An incident at a Mankato apartment building that began on Tuesday afternoon has been peacefully and safely resolved, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

In a news release sent out at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety said the incident began at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, when officers attempted to apprehend a suspect related to an on-going investigation into the welfare of 29-year-old Walter Brown and his 2-year-old son, Koran Brown who were both reported missing on April 5.

Mankato Department of Public Safety said a suspect fled on foot, and during the pursuit fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer whom was not injured. The suspect then ran into an apartment building in the area of Hilltop Lane.

A shelter in place that was issued for the area on Tuesday was later canceled early Wednesday morning with police urging people to avoid the area.

Mankato Department of Public Safety said in their Thursday afternoon news release that Walter and Koran Brown are safe and have been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Any charges related to this incident are pending as the Mankato Department of Public Safety continues its investigation of the case.

No other information was provided.