Shots fired, chase leads to standoff with Mankato police

(ABC 6 News) – An incident involving shots fired in Mankato Tuesday lead authorities to ask community members to shelter in place into Wednesday morning.

Mankato police say at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive, Mankato Public Safety officers attempted to apprehend a suspect related to an on-going investigation into the welfare of a missing father and two-year old child.

The suspect fled on foot, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer. The officer was not injured. The suspect ran into a nearby apartment building, and Public Safety continues to attempt to negotiate a safe resolution.

The shelter in place for the Hilltop Lane area has been lifted, and there is no active threat to the community. Public Safety asks that people stay clear of the area as they and partner agencies remain on scene investigating the incident.

No additional information will be released at this time because the investigation is active and on-going.