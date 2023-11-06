Adam Johnson’s Celebration of Life set for Monday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Monday, a public celebration of life will be in Adam Johnson’s hometown.

The family held a private ceremony on Sunday.

According to his obituary, Johnson will be laid to rest after the celebration of life at Hibbing Memorial Arena where Johnson’s old team, The Blue Jackets, plays hockey.

The former University of Minnesota Duluth star was playing pro hockey abroad when another player’s skate cut his neck.

The English Hockey League says neck guards will now be required in the wake of the deadly accident.

There’s also been a push for more players to start using them in the United States, as they’re being made available to more college players.