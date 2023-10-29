Hibbing-native, former Minn-Duluth hockey player dies after injury from ‘freak accident’ in English league

(KSTP) – Hibbing native and former Minnesota-Duluth hockey player, Adam Johnson, died Saturday after suffering a severe neck injury during a game in England’s pro league, according to a Tweet shared by the team early Sunday morning.

The Nottingham Panthers announced that 29-year-old Adam Johnson “tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.”

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

Video from a live stream showed Johnson collide with an opponent mid-ice. The result of the skate blade’s contact with his neck was immediately evident. Johnson stood up, and was assisted by a teammate as he attempted to skate toward his team’s bench. Johnson appeared to pause as the video feed cut away to a different shot.

The Daily Mail reports Johnson collapsed before reaching his bench, prompting teammates and medical staff to rush onto the ice to assist.

The Sun quotes eyewitnesses saying screens were brought out to surround Johnson as he was given CPR, and then rushed to the hospital.

An announcement in the Sheffield arena soon followed saying the game was cancelled and fans were asked to leave the building.

Johnson’s aunt Kari Johnson was among those who confirmed the tragic news on social media late Saturday night.

Skating for the Hibbing-Chisholm high school team, Johnson was a finalist for 2013’s Mr. Hockey Award given annually to the state’s top player.

After two seasons playing for Sioux City in the USHL junior league, Johnson spent the next two seasons playing college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth.

Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson, his family, friends, and teammates. Bulldog Country is sending our best wishes following his injury tonight with the Nottingham Panthers and hoping for a positive update. pic.twitter.com/bArQSM5dyo — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 28, 2023

Johnson scored an overtime game-winner in a Regional Final against Boston University that sent UMD to the 2017 Frozen Four.

AN OVERTIME WINNER TO GO TO THE #FROZENFOUR! pic.twitter.com/2zq2XFiPGh — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 26, 2017

He turned pro in 2017, and appeared in thirteen games with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

His lone NHL goal came in October 2019 in his home state playing against the Minnesota Wild.

Johnson was in his first season playing for Nottingham in the EIHL — England’s pro league.

He previously played in leagues in Sweden and Germany.