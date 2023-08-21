Oronoco man arrested after alleged car chase

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man faces charges of fleeing sheriff’s deputies after allegedly trying to set a fire at a storage unit.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies working the Oronoco Gold Rush were called to the city’s self-storage units after hearing that Frankie Hanson Sr., 47, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and setting a fire at the business.

The OCSO previously encountered Hanson at the self-storage units in May, when Hanson jumped into the Zumbro river to escape law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, Hanson allegedly fled in a pickup truck, taking side streets and ignoring stop signs and traffic laws.

Parkin said deputies stopped Hanson at one point, during which he allegedly “taunted” them and got into a verbal argument, then took off again.

Deputies re-located Hanson back at the storage unit, where deputies tazed, handcuffed, and eventually took him into custody.

Hanson faces recommended charges of 4th-degree damage to property, fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and various other traffic violations, Parkin said.