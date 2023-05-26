Man arrested on warrant after jumping into Zumbro River near Oronoco to escape police

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a man wanted on an outstanding warrant after the suspect fled on foot and jumped into the Zumbro River to escape police.

According to an OCSO deputy, a tip came in around 9:45 a.m. Friday about a suspect wanted on a warrant in the Oronoco area.

OCSO said the tip mentioned the suspect, 47-year-old Frankie Hanson was in the area of the 600 block of River Park Pl. SE, and that he fled on foot.

Neighbors say Hanson was running through their backyards, officers chasing him with their guns drawn, before Hanson eventually jumped into the Zumbro river.

Responding officers did a 3-mile track and located the man in the Zumbro River, followed him, and eventually took him into custody without incident around 11:15 a.m.

“People were confused about squad cars coming through a yard or I think they had an ATV out too, but when people hear the helicopter there are neighbors that started saying hey hunker down which was probably smart too but the police were cool calm and collected abut it,” said Joshua Halverson.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says Hanson violated his GPS monitoring, got a DWI, and violated a no-contact order for domestic assault.

Hanson never showed up for his court hearings.

Responding officers from the OCSO were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota State Aviation Unit helped with air support.

OSCO said this is an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released after the Memorial Day holiday.