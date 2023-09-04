A Few More Record Highs Broken

Three cities broke record highs on Labor Day (September 5th). Austin, Owatonna, and Preston all broke records. Austin and Preston have now broken records each of the last three days. Owatonna also broke their record high on Sunday.

Record highs are less likely to be broken Tuesday afternoon with temperatures struggling to hit 90°F, but records for warmest morning lows Tuesday morning could end up being broken as cloud cover moves in closer to daybreak. It will help trap some heat, allowing us to get even warmer than we have been the past couple mornings.

If you want to know more about Saturday’s record highs, more information can be found here.

Sunday’s record highs can be found here.