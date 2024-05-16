Pet of the Week: Tara & Rudy

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Tara and Rudy!

Tara is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This sweet girl is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix.

Tara was transferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society from the Owatonna Police Department. She was picked up as a stray there and never claimed.

She has puppy energy and could use some help learning how to be a well-rounded canine citizen.

The ideal family will take Tara on adventures and give her as much love as possible!

As for getting along with other pups, she can be a bit dog selective and may do better with male dogs or submissive female dogs. PCHS does not know how she behaves with cats.

If Tara sounds like the perfect fit for you, apply online!

Rudy is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

He is a fun-loving pit-bull type mix who has been waiting for a fur-ever home for a while now.

Rudy is around 3-years-old and is a happy and loving dog. MCHS says he has the makings for an excellent companion!

This handsome guy is active and will need training and exercise.

Rudy also has impaired eyesight, but it doesn’t slow him down! He is not completely blind, and his vision issues may have resulted from an injury or genetic defect.

He would do best in a home with older children, and without other animals.

If Rudy is the one for you, apply online!