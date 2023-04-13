Surviving the Storm – An ABC 6 Weather First Special

Monday, April 17

The special will cover a wide variety of topics including, tornado sirens and their importance, tornado impacts and recovery, severe thunderstorm hazards, handling the heat, flooding risks, myths surrounding weather, and more.

Tornado sirens and their importance When it comes to alerting the public of severe weather, one of the most well-known ways to do this is through the use of outdoor sirens.

Emergency mangers will sound sirens in their designated county for various severe weather threats.

Be prepared by knowing what the siren means in your county and city by clicking HERE . Tornado impacts and recovery When it comes to being impacted by a tornado

An EF2 tornado tore through Taopi in Mower County on April 12, 2022. For previous ABC 6 News coverage on the Taopi tornado, click HERE Severe Thunderstorm threats Thunderstorms have multiple threats especially when they become severe. While tornadoes and heavy rain can be both damaging and deadly, it's important not to overlook the other threats of severe weather.

Hail - hailstones of 1.00" in diameter, or quarter-size, is considered severe. According to the National Weather Service, our local area typically has 2-3 days a year with severe thunderstorms that produce large hail.

- is responsible for 100 fatalities a year on average. It can strike up to 10 miles away from the originating thunderstorm. Strong winds - wind gusts in excess of 58 mph is enough to categorize a thunderstorm as severe. The National Weather Service says our local area typically has 4-5 days a year with severe thunderstorms that produce high winds. Flooding risks and tips When it comes to thunderstorm-related deaths, flooding

The National Weather Service says when it comes to flooding, more fatalities take place at night when it's difficult to see the water.

Driving or running into standing water in neighborhoods are extremely dangerous. The road or areas underneath the water could be washed away and the water could be filled with bacteria or other harmful chemicals.

It only takes 2 feet of rushing water to move most cars and about 6 inches of rushing water to move most humans. Handling the heat The National Weather Service says heat

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke - occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body's temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

Severe weather can happen at any time, but across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, the severe weather season typically is March through October. Knowing the correct terminology the ABC 6 Weather First Meteorologists use during times of severe weather can help keep you and your family safe and it all starts with a safety plan. Click below for more.

Weather Myths and Facts

Weather is an art and science surrounded by mathematical equations of the atmosphere. Like any other science, it is encompassed by hundreds, if not thousands of myths. There a few myths and facts below you may or may not have heard of.