Above average warmth continues through next week
This last week has been warm, and feeling warmer recently due to more humid air. However, temperatures have been close to or even below average for late July. This coming weekend through next week, and likely through the first full week of August, it will be warmer. While parts of the Plains and Midwest will be turning hot next week, our temperatures won’t be nearing record territory. However, there will likely be at least a few days with heat indices in the 90s.