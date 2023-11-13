USA Wrestling clinic in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Some of Iowa’s most famous wrestling names came back to help inspire the area’s youngest wrestlers this weekend in Clear Lake.

Pritchard’s Youth Wrestling hosted the clinic, with young wrestlers from 1st grade all the way through high school participating and learning from wrestlers with international experience.

Former Hawkeye and current USA Freestyle Wrestling Coach Bill Zadick says he was excited for the opportunity to return to Iowa and give back.

“Show’s the importance of wrestling to the state of Iowa, and so it’s really rewarding to come back and give back in a place that values what you do,” said Zadick.

Zadick hopes this clinic can offer future Iowa wrestlers more than just skills on the mat, and have lifelong impacts beyond their final match.