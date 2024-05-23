Timberwolves drop WCF Game 1 to Dallas, 108-105

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 22 at the Target Center.

The crowd’s energy was evident from the start as newly-minted All-Defensive Team selection Jaden McDaniels hit back-to-back three to get the contest started.

However, Kyrie Irving would also catch fire for Dallas, including leading the Mavericks on a rally to take the lead. But the first quarter ended with Naz Reid scoring on a fast break, stealing the ball back and handing off to Anthony Edwards for a huge three-pointer.

Anthony Edwards for 3⃣!



Wolves close the 1Q on a 10-2 run in Game 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/mSh6vy6PuY — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2024

Second quarter, McDaniels sunk his fourth three in a row in addition to scoring off a jump-ball, reaching 14 points to put Minnesota up 37-32 with under nine left in the first half.

5/5 for Jaden McDaniels! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Mh5UtguCWi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2024

However, Dallas’ offense would not stay away as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic got into double-digits before halftime. McDaniels and Kyle Anderson were Minnesota’s leading scorers at one point, the former finishing with XX at halftime. Anthony Edwards ended up flirting with a double-double at the break, nabbing 13 points and 8 rebounds. However, Kyrie Irving’s hot hand snuck in a three-point play to finish with 24 points.

Ant connects from DEEP 🎯



Kyrie responds with the and-1 and 24 first-half points 💪 pic.twitter.com/gnA1yXLGwx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2024

Nevertheless, Dallas and Minnesota would continue to trade blows, P.J. Washington and Danield Gafford gradually finding their shots for the Mavericks against the T-Wolves’ defense. However, Naz Reid energized the Target Center with a tremendous block, converting the defense into offense.

Naz Reid block ➡️ Naz Reid three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xszDhZoAB4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2024

As the fourth quarter got underway, trouble began popping up for the T-Wolves with a controversial defensive foul call on Mike Conley. But Timberwolves fans became irate following a go-ahead score waived off against Karl-Anthony Towns, the officials ruling that Towns committed offensive interference.

Minnesota kept it close but a clutch bucket from Doncic sealed their fate as the Timberwolves dropped the first game of the series, 108-105. Game 2 is this Saturday at the Target Center.

LUKA IN THE CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnOuc98Hct — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2024

