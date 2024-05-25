Timberwolves Drop Game 2 to Dallas

(ABC 6 News) — After falling in game 1 to the Dallas Mavericks the Timberwolves looked to salvage a win in the second home game of the series before it pivots to Texas.

Not much to separate the two sides early with Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards trading baskets. The Timberwolves defense would gain some momentum with a block and fast break score to make give Minnesota the lead late in the first quarter. However, the Timberwolves did not have a great start shooting either. Despite a poor offensive effort the Wolves took a six point lead after quarter number one.

Timberwolves started the second quarter on a run with multiple three pointers from Naz Reid. Karl Anthony Towns found his shot as well extending Minnesota’s lead to 10. They found their shot as well, three pointers coming from all over the place and they took a 60-48 lead into halftime

A tough shooting night followed the wolves into the second half and allowed the Mavericks to climb all thew way back and steal a lead from Minnesota in the opneing minutes of the final quarter.

A very strong Timberwolves defense kept them in the game despite their 40% shooting from the field. Naz Reid had an amazing performance to keep things close throughout the final minutes.

In the end Luka Doncic would hit a heartbreaking shot to give the Mavericks the win.